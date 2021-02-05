During the recent session, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s traded shares were 3,658,787, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.73% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the TBLT share is $2.95, that puts it down -112.23% from that peak though still a striking +55.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.621. The company’s market capitalization is $70.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.03 Million shares over the past three months.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TBLT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT): Trading Information

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) registered a 3.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.78% in intraday trading to $1.47 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.46%, and it has moved by 57.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.65%. The short interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is 2.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies an increase of 79.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, TBLT is trading at a discount of 79.86% off the target high and 79.86% off the low.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.5 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.4 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.53 Million and $3.91 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 220.2% and then jump by 191.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -29.8%. While earnings are projected to return 95.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Biggest Investors

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.33%, with the float percentage being 5.36%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 794.18 Thousand shares (or 1.29% of all shares), a total value of $553.54 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94.01 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $65.52 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 78,634 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.81 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41.83 Thousand, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $34.37 Thousand.