During the last session, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s traded shares were 7,777,344, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.18% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the TRCH share is $2.15, that puts it down -28.74% from that peak though still a striking +87.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $177.7 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. TRCH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH): Trading Information

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) registered a -6.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.22% in intraday trading to $1.86 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.37%, and it has moved by 135.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 138.57%. The short interest in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) is 6.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.7, which implies an increase of 61.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.7 and $2.7 respectively. As a result, TRCH is trading at a discount of 61.68% off the target high and 61.68% off the low.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85Million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $311Million and $237Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -72.7% and then fell by -81% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.1%. While earnings are projected to return -58.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s Biggest Investors

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. insiders own 19.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.34%, with the float percentage being 17.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.31 Million shares (or 2.33% of all shares), a total value of $601.17 Thousand in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 852.76 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $221.72 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,541,428 shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $400.77 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 631.68 Thousand, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $164.24 Thousand.