During the recent session, The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s traded shares were 3,371,331, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.28. At the last check, the stock’s price was $15.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.72% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the MIK share is $17.9, that puts it down -13.01% from that peak though still a striking +93.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.78 Million shares over the past three months.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. MIK has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.41.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK): Trading Information

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) registered a 2.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.93% in intraday trading to $16.05 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.58%, and it has moved by 13.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.21%. The short interest in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) is 19.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.39, which implies a decline of -9.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.1 and $25 respectively. As a result, MIK is trading at a discount of 57.83% off the target high and -74.12% off the low.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Michaels Companies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) shares have gone up +94.33% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.9% this quarter and then jump 165.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.81 Billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 Billion by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.72 Billion and $1.03 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.3% and then jump by 7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.1%. While earnings are projected to return -4.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.27% per annum.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s Biggest Investors

The Michaels Companies, Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 121.94%, with the float percentage being 122.66%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 52.8 Million shares (or 35.76% of all shares), a total value of $509.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.39 Million shares, is of Blackstone Group Inc.’s that is approximately 13.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $196.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4,739,798 shares. This amounts to just over 3.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.66 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 Million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $40.04 Million.