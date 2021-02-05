During the last session, Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s traded shares were 3,186,867, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.08% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TMBR share is $10.44, that puts it down -679.1% from that peak though still a striking +50.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.665. The company’s market capitalization is $15.88 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.59 Million shares over the past three months.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. TMBR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR): Trading Information

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) registered a 3.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.51%, and it has moved by 63.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.35%. The short interest in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) is 1.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 795.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, TMBR is trading at a discount of 795.52% off the target high and 795.52% off the low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.7%. While earnings are projected to return 66.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s Biggest Investors

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 46.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.3%, with the float percentage being 23.08%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 158.3 Thousand shares (or 1.32% of all shares), a total value of $157.32 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.76 Thousand shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.67 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 107,800 shares. This amounts to just over 0.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.13 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44.1 Thousand, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $43.83 Thousand.