During the recent session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares were 5,836,425, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $33.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the LAZR share is $47.8, that puts it down -43.41% from that peak though still a striking +71.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.45. The company’s market capitalization is $10.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.69 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. LAZR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR): Trading Information

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.86% in intraday trading to $34.58 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.67%, and it has moved by 10.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.22%. The short interest in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 10.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.6, which implies an increase of 9.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $40 respectively. As a result, LAZR is trading at a discount of 20.01% off the target high and -9.99% off the low.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.