During the last session, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s traded shares were 14,967,151, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.94% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SXTC share is $1.24, that puts it down -61.04% from that peak though still a striking +71.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.222. The company’s market capitalization is $57.18 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.04 Million shares over the past three months.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SXTC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC): Trading Information

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) registered a 6.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.07% in intraday trading to $0.839 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.66%, and it has moved by 97.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 134.9%. The short interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is 1.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -656% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Biggest Investors

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 13.7% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.29%, with the float percentage being 9.6%. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.23 Million shares (or 6.43% of all shares), a total value of $545.54 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 328.44 Thousand shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $80.4 Thousand.