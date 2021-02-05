During the last session, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s traded shares were 20,845,539, with the beta value of the company hitting 2. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.68% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the AEZS share is $1.38, that puts it down -27.78% from that peak though still a striking +73.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $66.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AEZS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS): Trading Information

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) registered a 13.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.24% in intraday trading to $1.19 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 48.33%, and it has moved by 109.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 153.82%. The short interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is 5.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.5, which implies an increase of 316.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, AEZS is trading at a discount of 316.67% off the target high and 316.67% off the low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.8%. While earnings are projected to return -240.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Biggest Investors

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. insiders own 6.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.44%, with the float percentage being 4.74%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.12 Million shares (or 2.1% of all shares), a total value of $394.52 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 156.7 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $55Thousand.