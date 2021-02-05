During the last session, Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC)’s traded shares were 1,596,170, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.86% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the TGC share is $6.6, that puts it down -173.86% from that peak though still a striking +84.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $25.75 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Tengasco, Inc. (TGC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TGC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC): Trading Information

Tengasco, Inc. (TGC) registered a -5.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.12% in intraday trading to $3.40- this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -41.5%, and it has moved by 99.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 94.35%. The short interest in Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC) is 126.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 81.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $140, which implies an increase of 5709.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140 and $140 respectively. As a result, TGC is trading at a discount of 5709.13% off the target high and 5709.13% off the low.

Tengasco, Inc. (TGC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.6%. While earnings are projected to return -198.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC)’s Biggest Investors

Tengasco, Inc. insiders own 1.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.84%, with the float percentage being 53.9%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 206.79 Thousand shares (or 1.94% of all shares), a total value of $170.06 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74.28 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $61.08 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tengasco, Inc. (TGC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 47,328 shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.92 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46.66 Thousand, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $55.06 Thousand.