During the recent session, Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s traded shares were 913,141, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $1.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 37.5% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the STG share is $2.75, that puts it down -43.23% from that peak though still a striking +64.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $235.52 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 210.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 165.89 Million shares over the past three months.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. STG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG): Trading Information

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) registered a 37.5% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.59% in intraday trading to $2.95 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 82.19%, and it has moved by 95.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.55%. The short interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is 6.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.35 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.02 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $76.62 Million and $82.36 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -3% and then fell by -6.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 60.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s Biggest Investors

Sunlands Technology Group insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.56%, with the float percentage being 12.64%. Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.69 Million shares (or 20.67% of all shares), a total value of $4.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.99 Million shares, is of Hsbc Holdings Plc’s that is approximately 15.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.36 Million.