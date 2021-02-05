During the last session, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s traded shares were 1,262,440, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.21% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the SRAC share is $26.78, that puts it down -10.43% from that peak though still a striking +62.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.2. The company’s market capitalization is $536.11 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SRAC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC): Trading Information

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) registered a 1.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.49% in intraday trading to $26.50 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.88%, and it has moved by 40.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.02%. The short interest in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) is 1.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Biggest Investors

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. insiders own 83.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.12%, with the float percentage being 584.89%. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.24 Million shares (or 7% of all shares), a total value of $12.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.23 Million shares, is of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s that is approximately 6.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 116,657 shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.18 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.09 Thousand, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $132.23 Thousand.