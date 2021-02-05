During the last session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s traded shares were 3,126,558, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.33% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the ANY share is $5.55, that puts it down -110.23% from that peak though still a striking +87.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $20.77 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 971.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ANY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY): Trading Information

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) registered a 17.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.28% in intraday trading to $2.91- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.71%, and it has moved by 65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.62%. The short interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is 192.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40, which implies an increase of 1415.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $40 respectively. As a result, ANY is trading at a discount of 1415.15% off the target high and 1415.15% off the low.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.6 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.72 Million and $21.74 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26% and then jump by 10.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.8%. While earnings are projected to return 79.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Biggest Investors

Sphere 3D Corp. insiders own 13.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.78%, with the float percentage being 7.82%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 249.32 Thousand shares (or 3.17% of all shares), a total value of $615.81 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 145.3 Thousand shares, is of Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p.’s that is approximately 1.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $358.89 Thousand.