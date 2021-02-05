During the recent session, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares were 30,728,003, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check, the stock’s price was $61.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.77% or $2.78. The 52-week high for the SNAP share is $60.52, that puts it up 0.93% from that peak though still a striking +87.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.89. The company’s market capitalization is $86.88 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. SNAP has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP): Trading Information

Snap Inc. (SNAP) registered a 4.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.27% in intraday trading to $60.52 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.86%, and it has moved by 18.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.33%. The short interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is 65.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.9, which implies a decline of -5.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $72.5 respectively. As a result, SNAP is trading at a discount of 18.68% off the target high and -75.45% off the low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Snap Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares have gone up +168.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -450% against 8.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75% this quarter and then jump 111.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $704.57 Million as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $787.12 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $462.48 Million and $439.06 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 52.3% and then jump by 79.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 22.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Biggest Investors

Snap Inc. insiders own 24.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.62%, with the float percentage being 81.26%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 701 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 113.65 Million shares (or 9.2% of all shares), a total value of $2.97 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 85.71 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.24 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd owns about 33,440,719 shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.32 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.89 Million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $754.31 Million.