During the recent session, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s traded shares were 4,169,433, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.74% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the EDTK share is $6.75, that puts it down -65.85% from that peak though still a striking +32.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.76. The company’s market capitalization is $43.32 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 258.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 135.76 Million shares over the past three months.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EDTK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK): Trading Information

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) registered a 12.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.22% in intraday trading to $4.64- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.08%, and it has moved by 27.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.64%. The short interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) is 6.66 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 15% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Biggest Investors

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited insiders own 41.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.17%, with the float percentage being 0.29%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.73 Thousand shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $46.55 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.78 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.94 Thousand.