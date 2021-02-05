During the last session, Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s traded shares were 2,339,384, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.37% or $0.92. The 52-week high for the SINO share is $11.3, that puts it down -35.17% from that peak though still a striking +83.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $50.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 780.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SINO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO): Trading Information

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) registered a 12.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.02% in intraday trading to $11.30 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 66.04%, and it has moved by 278.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 305.83%. The short interest in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) is 144.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.75, which implies an increase of 4.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.75 and $8.75 respectively. As a result, SINO is trading at a discount of 4.67% off the target high and 4.67% off the low.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -60.3%. While earnings are projected to return -111% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Biggest Investors

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. insiders own 22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.25%, with the float percentage being 0.33%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.41 Thousand shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $14.78 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.64 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.75 Thousand.