During the last session, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s traded shares were 2,547,984, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.65% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the AIHS share is $2.35, that puts it down -28.42% from that peak though still a striking +85.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $79.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AIHS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS): Trading Information

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) registered a 7.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.08% in intraday trading to $1.85 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.56%, and it has moved by 71.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.03%. The short interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is 219.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 81.93 day(s) to cover.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -145.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Biggest Investors

Senmiao Technology Limited insiders own 32.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.91%, with the float percentage being 1.35%. Two Sigma Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 121.7 Thousand shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $74.24 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100.36 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $61.22 Thousand.