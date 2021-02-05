During the last session, SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s traded shares were 1,462,861, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SEAC share is $4.55, that puts it down -282.35% from that peak though still a striking +42.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $44.69 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 Million shares over the past three months.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SEAC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC): Trading Information

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.16% in intraday trading to $1.31 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.46%, and it has moved by -11.85% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -15%. The short interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is 315.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 254.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies an increase of 68.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, SEAC is trading at a discount of 68.07% off the target high and 68.07% off the low.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SeaChange International, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) shares have jump down -20.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -590% against 2.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -176.9% this quarter and then jump 35.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -68% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.63 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.21 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $19.31 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -76%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.9%. While earnings are projected to return 77.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Biggest Investors

SeaChange International, Inc. insiders own 25.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.7%, with the float percentage being 37.19%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.75 Million shares (or 4.66% of all shares), a total value of $1.52 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.72 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 4.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.5 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 601,750 shares. This amounts to just over 1.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $580.93 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 500.96 Thousand, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $375.72 Thousand.