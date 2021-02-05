During the recent session, Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s traded shares were 650,153, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the last check, the stock’s price was $42.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.28% or $7.83. The 52-week high for the PLT share is $36.2, that puts it up 15.77% from that peak though still a striking +89.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.6. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 506Million shares, and the average trade volume was 658.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. PLT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Trading Information

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) registered a 22.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.14% in intraday trading to $50.89 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.14%, and it has moved by 54.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.77%. The short interest in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) is 3.26 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.5, which implies a decline of -5.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $53 respectively. As a result, PLT is trading at a discount of 23.31% off the target high and -27.87% off the low.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Plantronics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) shares have gone up +80.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.15% against 4.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 176.7% this quarter and then jump 90.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -6.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $415.32 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $388.09 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $409.18 Million and $354.97 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.5% and then jump by 9.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -58.2%. While earnings are projected to return -464.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s Biggest Investors

Plantronics, Inc. insiders own 2.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.82%, with the float percentage being 99.1%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.07 Million shares (or 14.72% of all shares), a total value of $71.86 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.47 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $64.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 3,672,300 shares. This amounts to just over 8.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.76 Million, or about 6.68% of the stock, which is worth about $75.33 Million.