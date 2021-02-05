During the recent session, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s traded shares were 1,016,883, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check, the stock’s price was $19.9, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.88% or $3.16. The 52-week high for the PERI share is $17.85, that puts it up 10.3% from that peak though still a striking +82.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.43. The company’s market capitalization is $552.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 986.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. PERI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI): Trading Information

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) registered a 18.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.43% in intraday trading to $19.55 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.06%, and it has moved by 56.6% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.91%. The short interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is 237.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.9, which implies a decline of -15.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $20.5 respectively. As a result, PERI is trading at a discount of 3.02% off the target high and -29.65% off the low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Perion Network Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) shares have gone up +166.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.02% against -16.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -18.2% this quarter and then fall -160% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.48 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.64 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $78.26 Million and $66.05 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.5% and then jump by 11.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.2%. While earnings are projected to return 55.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Biggest Investors

Perion Network Ltd. insiders own 19.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.61%, with the float percentage being 47.95%. Private Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.04 Million shares (or 7.56% of all shares), a total value of $14.23 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.88 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 6.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.13 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that 180 Degree Capital Corp owns about 447,937 shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 217.91 Thousand, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $2.77 Million.