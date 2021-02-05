During the last session, PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED)’s traded shares were 3,330,643, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.87% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the PED share is $3.5, that puts it down -117.39% from that peak though still a striking +58.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.667. The company’s market capitalization is $116.67 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.87 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 Million shares over the past three months.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PED has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED): Trading Information

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) registered a 3.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.07% in intraday trading to $2.238 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -44.29%, and it has moved by 19.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.62%. The short interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) is 213.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 149.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 334.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, PED is trading at a discount of 334.78% off the target high and 334.78% off the low.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54%. While earnings are projected to return -104.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED)’s Biggest Investors

PEDEVCO Corp. insiders own 87.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.3%, with the float percentage being 10.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 445.6 Thousand shares (or 0.61% of all shares), a total value of $663.95 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 284.2 Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $423.46 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 292,492 shares. This amounts to just over 0.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $435.81 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 205Thousand, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $305.45 Thousand.