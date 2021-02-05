During the recent session, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares were 25,305,628, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.55% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the OTLK share is $1.85, that puts it up 20.26% from that peak though still a striking +78.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.499. The company’s market capitalization is $290.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 Million shares over the past three months.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. OTLK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK): Trading Information

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) registered a 29.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.34% in intraday trading to $2.41 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 133.66%, and it has moved by 85.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.08%. The short interest in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 1.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.83, which implies an increase of 108.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $6 respectively. As a result, OTLK is trading at a discount of 158.62% off the target high and 50.86% off the low.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.5%. While earnings are projected to return 66% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Biggest Investors

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 57.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.09%, with the float percentage being 7.21%. LVW Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 1.06% of all shares), a total value of $2.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 676.64 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $487.18 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 337,342 shares. This amounts to just over 0.2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $242.89 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 331.99 Thousand, or about 0.2% of the stock, which is worth about $239.03 Thousand.