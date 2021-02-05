During the recent session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares were 13,139,159, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.47. At the last check, the stock’s price was $22.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.39% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the OXY share is $43.6, that puts it down -92.84% from that peak though still a striking +62.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.52. The company’s market capitalization is $20.77 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 26.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. OXY has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY): Trading Information

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) registered a 1.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.18% in intraday trading to $23.14 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.84%, and it has moved by 17.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.77%. The short interest in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 31.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.49, which implies a decline of -4.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $32 respectively. As a result, OXY is trading at a discount of 41.53% off the target high and -46.93% off the low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Occidental Petroleum Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares have gone up +39.9% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -349.66% against -5.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -93.3% this quarter and then jump 30.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -16.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.37 Billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.46 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.8 Billion and $6.45 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -35.7% and then fell by -30.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -45.4%. While earnings are projected to return -122.4% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.15% per annum.

OXY Dividend Yield

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 16, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Biggest Investors

Occidental Petroleum Corporation insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.79%, with the float percentage being 68.94%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 951 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 121.31 Million shares (or 13.03% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 92.87 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $929.67 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 72,583,126 shares. This amounts to just over 7.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $726.56 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.63 Million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $216.47 Million.