During the recent session, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s traded shares were 2,873,754, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $17.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.25% or $1.04. The 52-week high for the PSAC share is $20.75, that puts it down -17.43% from that peak though still a striking +45.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.65. The company’s market capitalization is $490.86 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.59 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PSAC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Biggest Investors

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.7%, with the float percentage being 34.7%. Karpus Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.44 Million shares (or 11.64% of all shares), a total value of $33.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.25 Million shares, is of Hsbc Holdings Plc’s that is approximately 4.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.26 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd owns about 401,500 shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 61.68 Thousand, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $595.82 Thousand.