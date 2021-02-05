During the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares were 1,028,957, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.57% or -$3.13. The 52-week high for the NNOX share is $94.81, that puts it down -45.04% from that peak though still a striking +69.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.25. The company’s market capitalization is $3.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. NNOX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.5, which implies a decline of -1.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62 and $67 respectively. As a result, NNOX is trading at a discount of 2.49% off the target high and -5.16% off the low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Biggest Investors

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders own 27.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.7%, with the float percentage being 16.13%. Credit Suisse Ag/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1Million shares (or 2.16% of all shares), a total value of $23.52 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 762Thousand shares, is of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C)’s that is approximately 1.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF owns about 51,598 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51.37 Thousand, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $2.35 Million.