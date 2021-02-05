During the recent session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares were 10,870,177, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $17.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.8% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the LU share is $20.17, that puts it down -15.19% from that peak though still a striking +33.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.56. The company’s market capitalization is $43.88 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. LU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -2.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.9% per annum.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Biggest Investors

Lufax Holding Ltd insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.36%, with the float percentage being 1.36%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.24 Million shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $60.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.84 Million shares, is of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $54.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Capital World Growth and Income Fund owns about 37,390,692 shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $530.95 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.41 Million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $133.67 Million.