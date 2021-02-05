During the recent session, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s traded shares were 3,576,263, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $20.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the LTHM share is $23.99, that puts it down -18.88% from that peak though still a striking +80.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.95. The company’s market capitalization is $2.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. LTHM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM): Trading Information

Livent Corporation (LTHM) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.57% in intraday trading to $20.65 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.43%, and it has moved by -0.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.79%. The short interest in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is 26.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.22, which implies a decline of -14.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $24 respectively. As a result, LTHM is trading at a discount of 18.93% off the target high and -50.45% off the low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Livent Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares have gone up +179.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -104.76% against -3.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -80% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -25.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $82.99 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.78 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $78.4 Million and $68.5 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.9% and then jump by 25.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -60.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.41% per annum.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Biggest Investors

Livent Corporation insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.15%, with the float percentage being 109.96%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 363 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 22.75 Million shares (or 15.55% of all shares), a total value of $204.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.9 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $196.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9,393,106 shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $176.97 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.88 Million, or about 4.02% of the stock, which is worth about $89.19 Million.