During the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares were 5,777,792, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the JMIA share is $67.67, that puts it down -5.34% from that peak though still a striking +96.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $5.73 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA): Trading Information

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.07% in intraday trading to $67.67 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.8%, and it has moved by 80.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.21%. The short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is 13.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Jumia Technologies AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares have gone up +277.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.19% against 10.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.2% this quarter and then fall -47.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -5.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.44 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.74 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54.66 Million and $33.19 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.7% and then jump by 37.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 10% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.