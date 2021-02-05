Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. FLGT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.05.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT): Trading Information

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) registered a -5.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.24% in intraday trading to $159.4 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.88%, and it has moved by 101.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 128.79%. The short interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is 4.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.67, which implies a decline of -14.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $135 respectively. As a result, FLGT is trading at a discount of 13.26% off the target high and -66.44% off the low.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) shares have gone up +229.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2189.47% against 4.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10025% this quarter and then jump 19266.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 902.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $199.44 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $245.05 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $8.39 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2278%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.3%. While earnings are projected to return 93% in 2021, the next five years will return 72.66% per annum.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Biggest Investors

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. insiders own 41.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.79%, with the float percentage being 59.1%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.59 Million shares (or 6.54% of all shares), a total value of $63.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 842.63 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $33.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 841,573 shares. This amounts to just over 3.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 340.27 Thousand, or about 1.4% of the stock, which is worth about $13.62 Million.