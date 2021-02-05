During the recent session, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s traded shares were 838,212, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $30.1, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.91% or -$1.56. The 52-week high for the ALGM share is $34.66, that puts it down -15.15% from that peak though still a striking +44.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.78. The company’s market capitalization is $6Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 724.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 876.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. ALGM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.67, which implies an increase of 11.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $38 respectively. As a result, ALGM is trading at a discount of 26.25% off the target high and -10.3% off the low.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.8%. While earnings are projected to return -56.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Biggest Investors

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. insiders own 57.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.3%, with the float percentage being 68.28%. Emerald Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 782.48 Thousand shares (or 0.41% of all shares), a total value of $20.86 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 745.06 Thousand shares, is of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.86 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 1,187,291 shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.65 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 Million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $18.92 Million.