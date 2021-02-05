During the last session, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY)’s traded shares were 4,530,817, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.45% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the NBY share is $1.94, that puts it down -92.08% from that peak though still a striking +76.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $42.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.66 Million shares over the past three months.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. NBY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY): Trading Information

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) registered a 6.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.88% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.64%, and it has moved by 38.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.91%. The short interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) is 1.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.63, which implies an increase of 160.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, NBY is trading at a discount of 246.53% off the target high and 73.27% off the low.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) shares have jump down -25.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.2% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.48 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.69 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.7 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.4%. While earnings are projected to return -25.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY)’s Biggest Investors

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 25.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.2%, with the float percentage being 8.3%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 613.03 Thousand shares (or 1.47% of all shares), a total value of $447.51 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 152.31 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $111.19 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 120,224 shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $87.76 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 65.66 Thousand, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $40.71 Thousand.