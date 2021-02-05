During the last session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s traded shares were 24,951,059, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.76% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NAK share is $2.49, that puts it down -308.2% from that peak though still a striking +49.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $308.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. NAK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK): Trading Information

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) registered a -0.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.1% in intraday trading to $0.84 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.63%, and it has moved by 73.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.19%. The short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) is 26.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.28, which implies an increase of 273.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.8 and $3.75 respectively. As a result, NAK is trading at a discount of 514.75% off the target high and 31.15% off the low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.2%. While earnings are projected to return -277.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s Biggest Investors

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders own 2.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.04%, with the float percentage being 10.27%. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 21.59 Million shares (or 4.24% of all shares), a total value of $21.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.12 Million shares, is of Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 13,806,962 shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 Million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $740.56 Thousand.