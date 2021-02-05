During the recent session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares were 8,219,170, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $24.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.47% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the NKLA share is $93.99, that puts it down -290.65% from that peak though still a striking +57.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.34. The company’s market capitalization is $9.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. NKLA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA): Trading Information

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) registered a -1.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.38% in intraday trading to $25.23 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.46%, and it has moved by 50.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.06%. The short interest in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 52.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.33, which implies an increase of 17.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $47 respectively. As a result, NKLA is trading at a discount of 95.34% off the target high and -29.34% off the low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 9% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.59% per annum.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Biggest Investors

Nikola Corporation insiders own 62.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.73%, with the float percentage being 36.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 257 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.38 Million shares (or 3.22% of all shares), a total value of $253.62 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.04 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $103.26 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,257,675 shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $87.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.54 Million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $72.51 Million.