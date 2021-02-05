During the recent session, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s traded shares were 5,335,391, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the last check, the stock’s price was $4.8, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the MBRX share is $11.82, that puts it down -146.25% from that peak though still a striking +59.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.938. The company’s market capitalization is $57.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 Million shares over the past three months.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. MBRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX): Trading Information

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 45.57% in intraday trading to $8.78- this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.86%, and it has moved by -10.5% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -0.07%. The short interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) is 425.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 228.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.67, which implies an increase of 351.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $29 respectively. As a result, MBRX is trading at a discount of 504.17% off the target high and 275% off the low.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.7%. While earnings are projected to return 29.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 104.33 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $508.73 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 93,964 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $458.19 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.36 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $146.78 Thousand.