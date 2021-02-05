During the recent session, MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s traded shares were 2,101,445, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.97% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the MOGU share is $6.85, that puts it down -145.52% from that peak though still a striking +68.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $314.56 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 192.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 289.32 Million shares over the past three months.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. MOGU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU): Trading Information

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) registered a -3.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.6% in intraday trading to $3.47- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.3%, and it has moved by 36.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.57%. The short interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) is 26.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 5.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Biggest Investors

MOGU Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.03%, with the float percentage being 29.03%. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.45 Million shares (or 10.84% of all shares), a total value of $24.55 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.35 Million shares, is of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.12 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MOGU Inc. (MOGU) shares are Amplify International Online Retail ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Amplify International Online Retail ETF owns about 64,096 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $139.09 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.9 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $27.8 Thousand.