During the last session, LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s traded shares were 2,565,153, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.8, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.23% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the LMFA share is $4.89, that puts it down -171.67% from that peak though still a striking +83.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.3. The company’s market capitalization is $47.74 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.68 Million shares over the past three months.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LMFA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA): Trading Information

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) registered a -3.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 43.22% in intraday trading to $3.17 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20%, and it has moved by 160.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 168.66%. The short interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 3.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.3 day(s) to cover.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.7%. While earnings are projected to return -102.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Biggest Investors

LM Funding America, Inc. insiders own 22.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.3%, with the float percentage being 28.87%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 267.08 Thousand shares (or 1.73% of all shares), a total value of $175.47 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 147.3 Thousand shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $96.78 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 30,394 shares. This amounts to just over 0.2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.43 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.34 Thousand, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $12.7 Thousand.