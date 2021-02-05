During the last session, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s traded shares were 1,781,936, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.34% or -$2.18. The 52-week high for the KLDO share is $20.5, that puts it down -83.69% from that peak though still a striking +74.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $401.56 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 372Million shares, and the average trade volume was 154.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. KLDO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO): Trading Information

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) registered a -16.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 34.08% in intraday trading to $16.93 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.65%, and it has moved by 18.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.64%. The short interest in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) is 3.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.42, which implies an increase of 38.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $22 respectively. As a result, KLDO is trading at a discount of 97.13% off the target high and -46.24% off the low.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -59.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Biggest Investors

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 5.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.77%, with the float percentage being 83.99%. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 19.36 Million shares (or 53.81% of all shares), a total value of $214.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.15 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $34.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1,544,236 shares. This amounts to just over 4.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.17 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 487Thousand, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $2.98 Million.