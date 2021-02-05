During the recent session, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s traded shares were 411,853, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the last check, the stock’s price was $8.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.47% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the JAN share is $31.83, that puts it down -257.24% from that peak though still a striking +77.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $21.95 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 552.45 Million shares over the past three months.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. JAN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN): Trading Information

JanOne Inc. (JAN) registered a -2.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.06% in intraday trading to $11.25 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.69%, and it has moved by 96.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.3%. The short interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is 21.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20, which implies an increase of 124.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $20 respectively. As a result, JAN is trading at a discount of 124.47% off the target high and 124.47% off the low.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -64.8%. While earnings are projected to return -80.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Biggest Investors

JanOne Inc. insiders own 45.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.25%, with the float percentage being 0.45%. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 710 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $3.37 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 700 shares, is of Advisor Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.32 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JanOne Inc. (JAN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2,300 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.9 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 582, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $2.49 Thousand.