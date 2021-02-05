During the last session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s traded shares were 4,283,352, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.92% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the NVIV share is $8.51, that puts it down -512.23% from that peak though still a striking +64.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.5. The company’s market capitalization is $29.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.73 Million shares over the past three months.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NVIV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV): Trading Information

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) registered a 6.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.71% in intraday trading to $1.4 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.11%, and it has moved by 70.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.6%. The short interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is 1.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.5, which implies an increase of 2597.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.5 and $37.5 respectively. As a result, NVIV is trading at a discount of 2597.84% off the target high and 2597.84% off the low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.7%. While earnings are projected to return 74.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Biggest Investors

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. insiders own 12.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.09%, with the float percentage being 8.09%. Wedbush Securities Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 81.49 Thousand shares (or 0.38% of all shares), a total value of $115.72 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.75 Thousand shares, is of Northern Trust Corporation’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.11 Thousand.