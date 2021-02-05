During the recent session, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s traded shares were 3,404,104, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the last check, the stock’s price was $49.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$1.02. The 52-week high for the NVTA share is $61.59, that puts it down -25.26% from that peak though still a striking +84.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.41. The company’s market capitalization is $9.57 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. NVTA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA): Trading Information

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.15% in intraday trading to $55.70 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.19%, and it has moved by 5.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.03%. The short interest in Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is 30.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.3, which implies an increase of 4.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41 and $64 respectively. As a result, NVTA is trading at a discount of 30.16% off the target high and -16.62% off the low.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Invitae Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invitae Corporation (NVTA) shares have gone up +50.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.42% against 5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.7% this quarter and then jump 47.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.4 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $104.55 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $66.28 Million and $59.41 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.4% and then jump by 76% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -12.3%. While earnings are projected to return -37.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Biggest Investors

Invitae Corporation insiders own 0.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.3%, with the float percentage being 73.97%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 380 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 27.75 Million shares (or 15.71% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.85 Million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 6.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $513.74 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invitae Corporation (NVTA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 17,462,614 shares. This amounts to just over 9.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $730.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.18 Million, or about 3.5% of the stock, which is worth about $258.41 Million.