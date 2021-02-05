During the last session, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s traded shares were 16,201,888, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.95% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GHSI share is $1.1, that puts it down -44.74% from that peak though still a striking +78.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.165. The company’s market capitalization is $70.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GHSI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI): Trading Information

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) registered a 1.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.56% in intraday trading to $0.927 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.6%, and it has moved by 50.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.24%. The short interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is 3.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -40.9%. While earnings are projected to return 22.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Biggest Investors

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. insiders own 3.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.04%, with the float percentage being 5.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.84 Million shares (or 2.62% of all shares), a total value of $569.84 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 342.24 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $68.59 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,154,948 shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $431.85 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 688.58 Thousand, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $137.99 Thousand.