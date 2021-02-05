During the last session, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s traded shares were 7,243,675, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $86.9, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.69% or $1.44. The 52-week high for the GSX share is $149.05, that puts it down -71.52% from that peak though still a striking +68.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.06. The company’s market capitalization is $20.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.79 Million shares over the past three months.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.1. GSX has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX): Trading Information

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) registered a 1.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.86% in intraday trading to $108.4 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.05%, and it has moved by 78.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.05%. The short interest in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) is 64.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 11.18 day(s) to cover.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that GSX Techedu Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) shares have jump down -23.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -494.12% against 14.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -445.5% this quarter and then fall -102.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 260% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $329.94 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $396.14 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $132.38 Million and $1.3 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 149.2% and then fell by -69.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -529.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.08% per annum.