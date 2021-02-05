During the last session, Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)’s traded shares were 15,254,578, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.1, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.85% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GSAT share is $1.48, that puts it down -34.55% from that peak though still a striking +79.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. GSAT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT): Trading Information

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) registered a 1.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.51% in intraday trading to $1.14 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.65%, and it has moved by 222.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 224.87%. The short interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) is 30.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.55, which implies a decline of -50% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.55 and $0.55 respectively. As a result, GSAT is trading at a discount of -50% off the target high and -50% off the low.

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.1%. While earnings are projected to return 280.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)’s Biggest Investors

Globalstar, Inc. insiders own 63.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.66%, with the float percentage being 54.03%. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 99.92 Million shares (or 5.98% of all shares), a total value of $30.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.23 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.41 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15,574,538 shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.76 Million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $4.53 Million.