During the last session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares were 4,150,058, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.28% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the FTFT share is $11.29, that puts it down -103.06% from that peak though still a striking +88.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $296.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FTFT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT): Trading Information

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) registered a -2.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.4% in intraday trading to $5.94- this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.55%, and it has moved by 221.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 195.74%. The short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is 3.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.3, which implies an increase of 157.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.3 and $14.3 respectively. As a result, FTFT is trading at a discount of 157.19% off the target high and 157.19% off the low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.9%. While earnings are projected to return 94.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Biggest Investors

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders own 46.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.39%, with the float percentage being 0.74%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 75.28 Thousand shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $164.86 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64.96 Thousand shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $142.26 Thousand.