During the recent session, Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s traded shares were 5,255,307, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.91% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ESGC share is $4.36, that puts it down -104.7% from that peak though still a striking +48.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.1. The company’s market capitalization is $791.97 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. ESGC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC): Trading Information

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) registered a 1.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.41% in intraday trading to $2.15- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.56%, and it has moved by 23.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.46%. The short interest in Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) is 13.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.5, which implies an increase of 17.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, ESGC is trading at a discount of 17.37% off the target high and 17.37% off the low.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Eros STX Global Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) shares have jump down -22.01% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -250% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -2.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -48.9%. While earnings are projected to return 35% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s Biggest Investors

Eros STX Global Corporation insiders own 3.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.37%, with the float percentage being 31.45%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.97 Million shares (or 12.8% of all shares), a total value of $17.6 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.79 Million shares, is of Jeereddi Investments, LP’s that is approximately 12.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.17 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3,687,328 shares. This amounts to just over 5.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.59 Million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $2.9 Million.