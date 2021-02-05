During the recent session, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares were 3,120,060, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check, the stock’s price was $17.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the EQT share is $18.66, that puts it down -9.57% from that peak though still a striking +75.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.21. The company’s market capitalization is $4.68 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.94 Million shares over the past three months.

EQT Corporation (EQT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EQT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT): Trading Information

EQT Corporation (EQT) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.74% in intraday trading to $17.66 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.23%, and it has moved by 21.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.75%. The short interest in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is 21.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.9, which implies an increase of 22.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $31 respectively. As a result, EQT is trading at a discount of 82.03% off the target high and -6.05% off the low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that EQT Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EQT Corporation (EQT) shares have gone up +3.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -148.19% against -26.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -733.3% this quarter and then jump 28.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -21.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $894.06 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.09 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $947.2 Million and $957.38 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -5.6% and then jump by 14.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -31.2%. While earnings are projected to return 52.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Biggest Investors

EQT Corporation insiders own 1.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.73%, with the float percentage being 92.72%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 442 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 29.65 Million shares (or 11.6% of all shares), a total value of $383.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.23 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $300.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EQT Corporation (EQT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 20,282,841 shares. This amounts to just over 7.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $257.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.39 Million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $95.59 Million.