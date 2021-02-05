During the last session, Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s traded shares were 1,869,756, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.97% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the ENVB share is $21.2, that puts it down -415.82% from that peak though still a striking +63.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.48. The company’s market capitalization is $54.28 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 635.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 635.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ENVB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB): Trading Information

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) registered a -3.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.65% in intraday trading to $4.60- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.87%, and it has moved by 3.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.52%. The short interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is 157.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50, which implies an increase of 1116.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $50 respectively. As a result, ENVB is trading at a discount of 1116.55% off the target high and 1116.55% off the low.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.9%. While earnings are projected to return 86.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.