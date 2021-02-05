During the last session, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares were 1,587,945, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $80.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.52% or -$2.09. The 52-week high for the EH share is $99.98, that puts it down -23.57% from that peak though still a striking +90.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.59. The company’s market capitalization is $4.43 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.38 Million shares over the past three months.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH): Trading Information

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) registered a -2.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.6% in intraday trading to $89.50 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.53%, and it has moved by 280.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 283.28%. The short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 837.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 351.84 day(s) to cover.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 7.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Biggest Investors

EHang Holdings Limited insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.12%, with the float percentage being 1.13%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 13.18 Thousand shares (or 0.41% of all shares), a total value of $105.14 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.49 Thousand shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $83.71 Thousand.