During the recent session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares were 16,898,976, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $63.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.91% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the DKNG share is $64.19, that puts it down -0.72% from that peak though still a striking +83.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.6. The company’s market capitalization is $24.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.62 Million shares over the past three months.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. DKNG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG): Trading Information

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) registered a 0.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.63% in intraday trading to $64.51 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.28%, and it has moved by 33.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.3%. The short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 17.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62, which implies a decline of -2.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41 and $100 respectively. As a result, DKNG is trading at a discount of 56.91% off the target high and -35.67% off the low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Biggest Investors

DraftKings Inc. insiders own 16.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.93%, with the float percentage being 54.75%. Raine Capital Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 491 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 21.72 Million shares (or 5.54% of all shares), a total value of $1.28 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.76 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.22 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6,986,305 shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $411.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.84 Million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $343.46 Million.