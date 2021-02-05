During the last session, Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s traded shares were 3,346,062, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.35% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the LODE share is $4.17, that puts it down -135.59% from that peak though still a striking +81.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $61.92 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 43.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LODE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE): Trading Information

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) registered a -5.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 57.55% in intraday trading to $4.17 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.08%, and it has moved by 60.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 70.19%. The short interest in Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) is 120.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 19.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.5, which implies an increase of 154.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, LODE is trading at a discount of 154.24% off the target high and 154.24% off the low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 75.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s Biggest Investors

Comstock Mining Inc. insiders own 20.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.67%, with the float percentage being 10.96%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 816.58 Thousand shares (or 2.37% of all shares), a total value of $881.9 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 329.28 Thousand shares, is of Van den Berg Management Inc, dba Century Management’s that is approximately 0.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $355.62 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and U.S. Global Investors Fund-World Precious Minerals Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 129,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $139.32 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 106.6 Thousand, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $115.13 Thousand.