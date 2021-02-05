During the last session, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s traded shares were 28,336,398, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 68.27% or $1.42. The 52-week high for the CNSP share is $5.62, that puts it down -60.57% from that peak though still a striking +64.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.258. The company’s market capitalization is $83.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 Million shares over the past three months.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. CNSP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP): Trading Information

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) registered a 68.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.89% in intraday trading to $3.68- this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 93.37%, and it has moved by 97.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.63%. The short interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) is 140.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 86.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 157.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $11 respectively. As a result, CNSP is trading at a discount of 214.29% off the target high and 100% off the low.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 39.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Biggest Investors

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 43.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.47%, with the float percentage being 0.83%. Essex Investment Management Co Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 61.56 Thousand shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $108.35 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.5 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $22Thousand.