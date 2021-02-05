During the last session, CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares were 1,999,126, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.07% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the CLSK share is $42.6, that puts it down -40.87% from that peak though still a striking +96.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $724.67 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.78 Million shares over the past three months.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CLSK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK): Trading Information

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) registered a 1.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.5% in intraday trading to $32.00 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.73%, and it has moved by 13.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.1%. The short interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 1.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24, which implies a decline of -20.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $24 respectively. As a result, CLSK is trading at a discount of -20.63% off the target high and -20.63% off the low.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CleanSpark, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) shares have gone up +332.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -63.46% against 14.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 70% this quarter and then jump 92.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 177.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.83 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.07 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $977Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 189.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6.2%. While earnings are projected to return 60.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Biggest Investors

CleanSpark, Inc. insiders own 11.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.38%, with the float percentage being 16.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 815.49 Thousand shares (or 16.73% of all shares), a total value of $10.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 474.32 Thousand shares, is of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 9.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 540,055 shares. This amounts to just over 11.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 224.67 Thousand, or about 4.61% of the stock, which is worth about $2.81 Million.